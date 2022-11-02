Lifestyle

Daylight saving 2023: Here’s what a sleep expert says about the time change Brunch dates and flag football games might be a little easier to get to this Sunday, when phones grace early-risers with an extra hour of rest before alarm clocks go off.

Vaping by high school students dropped this year, says US report Fewer high school students are vaping this year, the government reported Thursday. In a survey, 10% of high school students said they had used electronic cigarettes in the previous month, down from 14% last year.

Less boo for your buck: For the second Halloween in a row, US candy inflation hits double digits Spooked by the high price of Halloween candy? There's not much relief in sight. For the second year in a row, U.S. shoppers are seeing double-digit inflation in the candy aisle.

Bud Light brewer is still struggling to sell the beer in North America over trans promotion backlash Anheuser-Busch Inbev said Tuesday that revenue growth in most of its global regions was offset by a drop in North American sales, in a sign of continuing fallout from a promotion with a transgender influencer that cost it sales.