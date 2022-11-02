National
Fortnite maker challenges Google’s ability to take a cut of in-app purchases By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Technology Writer
Google on Monday will try to protect a lucrative piece of its internet empire at the same time it's still entangled in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century.
Trump’s business and political ambitions poised to converge as he testifies in New York civil case
When Donald Trump takes the stand Monday in a Manhattan courtroom to testify in his civil fraud trial...
Blinken wraps up frantic Mideast tour with tepid, if any, support for pauses in Gaza fighting
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a grueling Middle East diplomatic tour on Monday in Turkey after only limited success...
Man accused of Antarctic assault was then sent to remote icefield with young graduate students
A man accused of physically assaulting a woman at a U.S. research station in Antarctica was then sent to a remote icefield where he...
Senator Tim Kaine expects bipartisan budget agreement by year’s end
The House is a wild card right now, but Virginia's junior Senator Tim Kaine says his chamber is full-speed ahead on budget terms negotiated by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden last spring.
Daylight saving 2023: Here’s what a sleep expert says about the time change
Brunch dates and flag football games might be a little easier to get to this Sunday, when phones grace early-risers with an extra hour of rest before alarm clocks go off.
Vaping by high school students dropped this year, says US report
Fewer high school students are vaping this year, the government reported Thursday. In a survey, 10% of high school students said they had used electronic cigarettes in the previous month, down from 14% last year.
Less boo for your buck: For the second Halloween in a row, US candy inflation hits double digits
Spooked by the high price of Halloween candy? There's not much relief in sight. For the second year in a row, U.S. shoppers are seeing double-digit inflation in the candy aisle.
Bud Light brewer is still struggling to sell the beer in North America over trans promotion backlash
Anheuser-Busch Inbev said Tuesday that revenue growth in most of its global regions was offset by a drop in North American sales, in a sign of continuing fallout from a promotion with a transgender influencer that cost it sales.
How extreme weather in the US may have affected the pumpkins you picked this year for Halloween
For some pumpkin growers in states like Texas, New Mexico and Colorado, this year's pumpkin crop was a reminder of the water challenges hitting agriculture across the Southwest and West as human-caused climate change exacerbates drought and heat extremes.
Burrow passes for 348 yards and 2 TDs and Bengals’ defense clamps down on Bills in 24-18 win
The Cincinnati Bengals showed a national TV audience on Sunday night they are still serious AFC playoff contenders....
Ryan Blaney earns 1st career NASCAR championship and gives Roger Penske back-to-back Cup titles
Ryan Blaney only had to beat Kyle Larson and William Byron to win his first NASCAR championship.
Iga Swiatek tops Aryna Sabalenka at the WTA Finals to reach the title match and get a shot at No. 1
Iga Swiatek gave herself a shot at her first WTA Finals title and the year-end top ranking by eliminating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka...
Jalen Hurts shakes off knee injury and leads Eagles past Cowboys 28-23 for NFL best 8-1 mark
Jalen Hurts feigned memory loss. What raced through his mind when a helmet crashed into his already bruised left knee and...
James Harden set to make his Clippers debut against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden
James Harden "definitely" plans to make his Los Angeles Clippers debut on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.
Russian Olympic officials appeal to sports court against suspension by IOC
The Russian Olympic Committee has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports against a suspension by the IOC last month for incorporating Ukrainian sports councils.
Another ex-player is alleging Blackhawks’ former video coach sexually assaulted him in 2009-10
A former hockey player in the Chicago Blackhawks organization has alleged in a lawsuit the team's former video coach sexually assaulted him during the 2009-10...
Virginia Dept. of Forestry reporting some three-dozen wildfires through the Commonwealth
The state forestry department is listing some 3-dozen wildfires burning... all in the western third of the Commonwealth... as the fall fire season continues through the month of November.
Big Meadows shuts down, and some Madison County resident urged to evacuate near Quaker Run fire
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is encouraging some residents to leave their homes, and Big Meadows Lodge is closing early for the season, as the Quaker Run fire is now up to nearly 2500 acres with just 40% contained.
Courteney Stuart Reports: Hundreds turn out for Farina Film Fest Fundraiser
The Paramount Theater in downtown Charlottesville was packed to near capacity on Sunday evening for the Farina Film Festival, a…